All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 12445 N 21ST Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
12445 N 21ST Avenue
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:03 AM

12445 N 21ST Avenue

12445 North 21st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12445 North 21st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Available 8-1-19. Non Smoking Unit Only. No Pets. Extremely Clean 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath 2 Story End Unit Townhome With 2 Private Patios Located In A Small Gated Community Within Walking Distance Of Phoenix Mountain Preserve. Neutral 2 Tone Paint Thru Out. Ceramic Tile Thru Out 1st Floor, ''Espresso'' Carpeting On 2nd Floor. 2.5'' Faux Wood Blinds, Newer Maytag Dishwasher And Disposal. Additional Features Include Built In Microwave, Refrigerator, Newer Stacked Washer/Dryer Off Of Kitchen. Jack And Jill Bathroom Upstairs, 1/2 Bath Downstairs, Newer Toilets. 1 Car Private Covered Carport Along With 2 Covered Visitor Spots Attached To This Unit. Walking Distance To Shaw Butte Elementary School, Post Office, Bus Stop, Shopping, Etc. Less Than 1 Mile To The I-17 Freeway. Owner/Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12445 N 21ST Avenue have any available units?
12445 N 21ST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 12445 N 21ST Avenue have?
Some of 12445 N 21ST Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12445 N 21ST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12445 N 21ST Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12445 N 21ST Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12445 N 21ST Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 12445 N 21ST Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12445 N 21ST Avenue offers parking.
Does 12445 N 21ST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12445 N 21ST Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12445 N 21ST Avenue have a pool?
No, 12445 N 21ST Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12445 N 21ST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12445 N 21ST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12445 N 21ST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12445 N 21ST Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Melia
14435 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Canyon Springs
14020 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Motif Apartment Homes
2529 W Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85029
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
West 35th
15615 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Tides at East Arcadia
5401 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College