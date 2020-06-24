12445 N 21ST Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Available 8-1-19. Non Smoking Unit Only. No Pets. Extremely Clean 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath 2 Story End Unit Townhome With 2 Private Patios Located In A Small Gated Community Within Walking Distance Of Phoenix Mountain Preserve. Neutral 2 Tone Paint Thru Out. Ceramic Tile Thru Out 1st Floor, ''Espresso'' Carpeting On 2nd Floor. 2.5'' Faux Wood Blinds, Newer Maytag Dishwasher And Disposal. Additional Features Include Built In Microwave, Refrigerator, Newer Stacked Washer/Dryer Off Of Kitchen. Jack And Jill Bathroom Upstairs, 1/2 Bath Downstairs, Newer Toilets. 1 Car Private Covered Carport Along With 2 Covered Visitor Spots Attached To This Unit. Walking Distance To Shaw Butte Elementary School, Post Office, Bus Stop, Shopping, Etc. Less Than 1 Mile To The I-17 Freeway. Owner/Agent.