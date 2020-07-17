12222 N Paradise Village Pkwy S 113

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub internet access

Unit 113 Available 10/07/20 Furn w/ALL utilities paid @ Anansazi Village $3200 - Property Id: 286765



FURNISHED W/ ALL UTILITIES PAID during the summer months - 1 bedroom, 1 bath ground floor (no steps) luxury condo available in the prestigious gated Anasazi Village Condo Community in North Phoenix! You'll have access to the Community center with the lg screen TV, piano, library, gym, Jacuzzi & 5 pools! The PV Mall is 5 min walk with shops, restaurants, movies minutes from downtown Phoenix and Oldtown Scottsdale. Equipped with your own full sized washer and dryer.



Next available to lease October 7, 2020.

SEASONAL RATES:

October 7, 2020-December 31, 2020: $1100/mo (all utilities included-electric $150 cap.

January 1, 2021 - April 30, 2021: $3200/mo (all utilities included- electric $150 monthly cap)

May 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021: $1,100/mo (all utilities included- electricity $150 monthly cap)



Non-refund $350 cleaning deposit; $500 security deposit; no pets or smokers. MUST HAVE 650 CREDIT SCORE, no Bankruptcies. Contact Marla by text/cel 206/383-8803.

