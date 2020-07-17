All apartments in Phoenix
12222 N Paradise Village Pkwy S 113

12222 North Paradise Village Parkway West · (206) 383-8803
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12222 North Paradise Village Parkway West, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 113 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 885 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
Unit 113 Available 10/07/20 Furn w/ALL utilities paid @ Anansazi Village $3200 - Property Id: 286765

FURNISHED W/ ALL UTILITIES PAID during the summer months - 1 bedroom, 1 bath ground floor (no steps) luxury condo available in the prestigious gated Anasazi Village Condo Community in North Phoenix! You'll have access to the Community center with the lg screen TV, piano, library, gym, Jacuzzi & 5 pools! The PV Mall is 5 min walk with shops, restaurants, movies minutes from downtown Phoenix and Oldtown Scottsdale. Equipped with your own full sized washer and dryer.

Next available to lease October 7, 2020.
SEASONAL RATES:
October 7, 2020-December 31, 2020: $1100/mo (all utilities included-electric $150 cap.
January 1, 2021 - April 30, 2021: $3200/mo (all utilities included- electric $150 monthly cap)
May 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021: $1,100/mo (all utilities included- electricity $150 monthly cap)

Non-refund $350 cleaning deposit; $500 security deposit; no pets or smokers. MUST HAVE 650 CREDIT SCORE, no Bankruptcies. Contact Marla by text/cel 206/383-8803.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/12222-n-paradise-village-pkwy-s-phoenix-az-unit-113/286765
Property Id 286765

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5959383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12222 N Paradise Village Pkwy S 113 have any available units?
12222 N Paradise Village Pkwy S 113 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 12222 N Paradise Village Pkwy S 113 have?
Some of 12222 N Paradise Village Pkwy S 113's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12222 N Paradise Village Pkwy S 113 currently offering any rent specials?
12222 N Paradise Village Pkwy S 113 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12222 N Paradise Village Pkwy S 113 pet-friendly?
No, 12222 N Paradise Village Pkwy S 113 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 12222 N Paradise Village Pkwy S 113 offer parking?
No, 12222 N Paradise Village Pkwy S 113 does not offer parking.
Does 12222 N Paradise Village Pkwy S 113 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12222 N Paradise Village Pkwy S 113 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12222 N Paradise Village Pkwy S 113 have a pool?
Yes, 12222 N Paradise Village Pkwy S 113 has a pool.
Does 12222 N Paradise Village Pkwy S 113 have accessible units?
No, 12222 N Paradise Village Pkwy S 113 does not have accessible units.
Does 12222 N Paradise Village Pkwy S 113 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12222 N Paradise Village Pkwy S 113 has units with dishwashers.
