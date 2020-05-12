12211 N 49TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool pool table

private, spacious home with all the amenities. The backyard invites you to go into full vacation mode. It's corner lot location affords extra peace and quiet, while the Oleander trees provide a feel of seclusion.COMFORTABLE LIVING SPACESInside the home, you're treated to clean, comfortable and practical spaces that make you feel at home..Tasteful decor in the kitchen, including granite counters and white cabinets, make cooking a pleasure. The fun continues inside too, thanks to a full-size pool table adjacent to the kitchen. The spacious dining room seats six around the wood table with room for three more at the kitchen bar.