1221 E WINDSOR Avenue

Check out this Central Phoenix Charmer! Updated yet still incorporates that 1950's artistic design! Light and bright throughout with updated flooring and dual pane windows. Freshly painted! Separate laundry room and two-sided fireplace. Lush and green backyard with new patio added, perfect for relaxation. Block wall installed for extra privacy and both front and back landscaping recently completed. Great location, minutes to down and up town, 51, and I-10. Lots of cool and hip restaurants nearby as well as all of the downtown Phoenix art, music, and foodie scenes.