1221 E WINDSOR Avenue
1221 E WINDSOR Avenue

1221 East Windsor Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1221 East Windsor Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Coronado

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Check out this Central Phoenix Charmer! Updated yet still incorporates that 1950's artistic design! Light and bright throughout with updated flooring and dual pane windows. Freshly painted! Separate laundry room and two-sided fireplace. Lush and green backyard with new patio added, perfect for relaxation. Block wall installed for extra privacy and both front and back landscaping recently completed. Great location, minutes to down and up town, 51, and I-10. Lots of cool and hip restaurants nearby as well as all of the downtown Phoenix art, music, and foodie scenes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 E WINDSOR Avenue have any available units?
1221 E WINDSOR Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1221 E WINDSOR Avenue have?
Some of 1221 E WINDSOR Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 E WINDSOR Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1221 E WINDSOR Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 E WINDSOR Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1221 E WINDSOR Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1221 E WINDSOR Avenue offer parking?
No, 1221 E WINDSOR Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1221 E WINDSOR Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1221 E WINDSOR Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 E WINDSOR Avenue have a pool?
No, 1221 E WINDSOR Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1221 E WINDSOR Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1221 E WINDSOR Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 E WINDSOR Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1221 E WINDSOR Avenue has units with dishwashers.

