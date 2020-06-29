1201 W ASTER Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub

Amazing mountainside estate at the base of the North Mountain Preserve. Ultimate privacy and unbelievable views with no one behind you. This private retreat is tucked away in a wonderful, secluded neighborhood that is peaceful and yet still close to all the city has to offer. Vaulted ceilings, upstairs game room & built in bar with two balconies which are perfect for watching fireworks on the 4th of July! Three Wood Burning fireplaces & plenty of space for entertaining. Resort like backyard with a large diving pool and spa, new synthetic turf installed and wonderful views. 3 car attached garage, new paint, brazilian cherry hardwood floors throughout & much more! North/South exposure with excellent curb appeal. A rare find and an amazing piece of property. Property is also for sale.