1201 W ASTER Drive
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:50 PM

1201 W ASTER Drive

1201 West Aster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1201 West Aster Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Amazing mountainside estate at the base of the North Mountain Preserve. Ultimate privacy and unbelievable views with no one behind you. This private retreat is tucked away in a wonderful, secluded neighborhood that is peaceful and yet still close to all the city has to offer. Vaulted ceilings, upstairs game room & built in bar with two balconies which are perfect for watching fireworks on the 4th of July! Three Wood Burning fireplaces & plenty of space for entertaining. Resort like backyard with a large diving pool and spa, new synthetic turf installed and wonderful views. 3 car attached garage, new paint, brazilian cherry hardwood floors throughout & much more! North/South exposure with excellent curb appeal. A rare find and an amazing piece of property. Property is also for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

