All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 11820 N 33RD Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
11820 N 33RD Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11820 N 33RD Circle

11820 North 33rd Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11820 North 33rd Circle, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Westown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Totally gutted and remodeled open concept 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, with one car garage and an RV gate, at the end of a Cul-de-sac in a great neighborhood, convenient to schools, shopping, freeways and major north-south and east-west streets. Completely remodeled bathrooms and kitchen with quartz countertops. Stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and microwave. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer, new hot water heater and ample storage space. New tile floors, fans and window treatments throughout. Dogs OK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11820 N 33RD Circle have any available units?
11820 N 33RD Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 11820 N 33RD Circle have?
Some of 11820 N 33RD Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11820 N 33RD Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11820 N 33RD Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11820 N 33RD Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 11820 N 33RD Circle is pet friendly.
Does 11820 N 33RD Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11820 N 33RD Circle offers parking.
Does 11820 N 33RD Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11820 N 33RD Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11820 N 33RD Circle have a pool?
No, 11820 N 33RD Circle does not have a pool.
Does 11820 N 33RD Circle have accessible units?
No, 11820 N 33RD Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11820 N 33RD Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11820 N 33RD Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copper Palms Apartments
12810 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85086
Biltmore at Camelback
2625 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
CityScape Residences
11 S Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
The Cortina
11 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College