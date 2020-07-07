All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 11635 North 36th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
11635 North 36th Street
Last updated October 28 2019 at 6:08 PM

11635 North 36th Street

11635 North 36th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11635 North 36th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Just finished and ready for a stylish new homeowner. 3 bed 2 bath split floor plan with all the modern touches. Exposed industrial duct venting and smooth texture walls throughout give this one the correct modern feel you have been looking for. New Stainless appliances, Rain shower in the master, dual sinks, WALK IN CLOSET and plenty of living space. This excellent floorplan has a formal dining room and a separate laundry room. RV parking in the back. This one won't last long!!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11635 North 36th Street have any available units?
11635 North 36th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 11635 North 36th Street have?
Some of 11635 North 36th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11635 North 36th Street currently offering any rent specials?
11635 North 36th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11635 North 36th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11635 North 36th Street is pet friendly.
Does 11635 North 36th Street offer parking?
Yes, 11635 North 36th Street offers parking.
Does 11635 North 36th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11635 North 36th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11635 North 36th Street have a pool?
No, 11635 North 36th Street does not have a pool.
Does 11635 North 36th Street have accessible units?
No, 11635 North 36th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11635 North 36th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11635 North 36th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Place At Wickertree Apartments
20003 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Arrive North Scottsdale
17950 N 68th St
Phoenix, AZ 85054
North Point
6315 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Mountain View Casitas
1130 E Grovers Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85022
CityScape Residences
11 S Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Arezzo Apartment Homes
7205 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Juniper Meadows
16804 N 42nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College