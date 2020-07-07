11635 North 36th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking stainless steel walk in closets

Just finished and ready for a stylish new homeowner. 3 bed 2 bath split floor plan with all the modern touches. Exposed industrial duct venting and smooth texture walls throughout give this one the correct modern feel you have been looking for. New Stainless appliances, Rain shower in the master, dual sinks, WALK IN CLOSET and plenty of living space. This excellent floorplan has a formal dining room and a separate laundry room. RV parking in the back. This one won't last long!!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.