11610 N 41ST Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful remodeled home in a Cul De Sac lot. Granite Counters with under mount sink. Nice cabinets, raised ceiling in kitchen with recessed lighting. Bathrooms are beautiful with granite and tiled bath/showers. Laminate floors, neutral carpet, grass and front landscaping with drip system. Fenced Pebble Tec pool and spa and large back yard with room for entertaining! All appliances and full pool service included. Need minimum of 575 credit, no landlord judgments in 5 years, one year on the job and one year of good rental history. Home is within walking distance of Cactus Park, Tumbleweed Elementary, Moon Valley HS and shopping. Renters insurance is required. Note owner will do final cleaning and replace garage door before tenant moves in.