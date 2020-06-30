All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
11610 N 41ST Drive
Last updated January 29 2020 at 6:19 AM

11610 N 41ST Drive

11610 North 41st Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11610 North 41st Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Fairwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful remodeled home in a Cul De Sac lot. Granite Counters with under mount sink. Nice cabinets, raised ceiling in kitchen with recessed lighting. Bathrooms are beautiful with granite and tiled bath/showers. Laminate floors, neutral carpet, grass and front landscaping with drip system. Fenced Pebble Tec pool and spa and large back yard with room for entertaining! All appliances and full pool service included. Need minimum of 575 credit, no landlord judgments in 5 years, one year on the job and one year of good rental history. Home is within walking distance of Cactus Park, Tumbleweed Elementary, Moon Valley HS and shopping. Renters insurance is required. Note owner will do final cleaning and replace garage door before tenant moves in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11610 N 41ST Drive have any available units?
11610 N 41ST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 11610 N 41ST Drive have?
Some of 11610 N 41ST Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11610 N 41ST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11610 N 41ST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11610 N 41ST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11610 N 41ST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 11610 N 41ST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11610 N 41ST Drive offers parking.
Does 11610 N 41ST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11610 N 41ST Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11610 N 41ST Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11610 N 41ST Drive has a pool.
Does 11610 N 41ST Drive have accessible units?
No, 11610 N 41ST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11610 N 41ST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11610 N 41ST Drive has units with dishwashers.

