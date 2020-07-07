All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 11434 North 24th Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
11434 North 24th Drive
Last updated October 8 2019 at 8:51 PM

11434 North 24th Drive

11434 North 24th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11434 North 24th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedroom, 1-bath, 2-car-port located in established neighborhood is move-in ready!  Bright open kitchen with island, pantry and granite counter-tops!  Very bright open floor plan!  Large utility room!   Covered back patio, fenced backyard and storage unit! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11434 North 24th Drive have any available units?
11434 North 24th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 11434 North 24th Drive have?
Some of 11434 North 24th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11434 North 24th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11434 North 24th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11434 North 24th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11434 North 24th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11434 North 24th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11434 North 24th Drive offers parking.
Does 11434 North 24th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11434 North 24th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11434 North 24th Drive have a pool?
No, 11434 North 24th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11434 North 24th Drive have accessible units?
No, 11434 North 24th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11434 North 24th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11434 North 24th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Mar Apartments
8550 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Uptown 68
337 West Pasadena Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Greenway Springs Apartments
15620 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Carlyle Townhomes
5102 E Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College