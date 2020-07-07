11434 North 24th Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly carport

A charming 3 bedroom, 1-bath, 2-car-port located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Bright open kitchen with island, pantry and granite counter-tops! Very bright open floor plan! Large utility room! Covered back patio, fenced backyard and storage unit! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.