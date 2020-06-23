All apartments in Phoenix
11417 N 12TH Way.
11417 N 12TH Way

11417 North 12th Way · No Longer Available
Location

11417 North 12th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
hot tub
Spectacular Pointe Tapatio Mountain Preserve!! This never before offered Gated Executive Home with Private community Pool and Spa. Located in the highly sought after N. Central Phoenix with Breathtaking Mountain views, trails, private natural washes and Arroyos await you. Gourmet Kitchen opens to the beautiful backyard and large living room. Master bedroom enclave is separate from the other guest rooms, each showcasing private courtyards to enjoy the morning sunrise or the evening sunset. This home is an absolute must see for your most discerning clients looking for a N Central Phoenix Mountain preserve Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 11417 N 12TH Way have any available units?
11417 N 12TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 11417 N 12TH Way have?
Some of 11417 N 12TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11417 N 12TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
11417 N 12TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11417 N 12TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 11417 N 12TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 11417 N 12TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 11417 N 12TH Way offers parking.
Does 11417 N 12TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11417 N 12TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11417 N 12TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 11417 N 12TH Way has a pool.
Does 11417 N 12TH Way have accessible units?
No, 11417 N 12TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11417 N 12TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11417 N 12TH Way has units with dishwashers.

