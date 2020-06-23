11417 N 12TH Way.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking pool hot tub

Spectacular Pointe Tapatio Mountain Preserve!! This never before offered Gated Executive Home with Private community Pool and Spa. Located in the highly sought after N. Central Phoenix with Breathtaking Mountain views, trails, private natural washes and Arroyos await you. Gourmet Kitchen opens to the beautiful backyard and large living room. Master bedroom enclave is separate from the other guest rooms, each showcasing private courtyards to enjoy the morning sunrise or the evening sunset. This home is an absolute must see for your most discerning clients looking for a N Central Phoenix Mountain preserve Home.