1141 E. Kaler Dr.

dishwasher pet friendly range refrigerator

2 Bedroom - 2 Bath - 1010 Sq. Ft. - Condo - Phoenix

Available 01/25/20



To apply go to: CaldwellAZ.com



$45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home)

Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent

$195 One Time Upfront Property Management Fee

$100 Nonrefundable Pet Fee (per pet allowed)

Refrigerator in home is being removed. Stove and Dishwasher only in lease agreement.

HOA Paid by owner (not tenant responsibility)

Monthly Payment = Rent plus 4% (Sales Tax and Admin. Fee)



Viewing Instructions: Please send an email with the property address in subject line and attach a copy of your driver's license to suzie@caldwellaz.com



