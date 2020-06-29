All apartments in Phoenix
1141 E. Kaler Dr.

1141 East Kaler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1141 East Kaler Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1141 E. Kaler Dr. Available 01/25/20 2 Bedroom - 2 Bath - 1010 Sq. Ft. - Condo - Phoenix - 2 Bedroom - 2 Bath - 1010 Sq. Ft. - Condo - Phoenix

To apply go to: CaldwellAZ.com

$45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home)
Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent
$195 One Time Upfront Property Management Fee
$100 Nonrefundable Pet Fee (per pet allowed)
Refrigerator in home is being removed. Stove and Dishwasher only in lease agreement.
HOA Paid by owner (not tenant responsibility)
Monthly Payment = Rent plus 4% (Sales Tax and Admin. Fee)

Viewing Instructions: Please send an email with the property address in subject line and attach a copy of your driver's license to suzie@caldwellaz.com

(RLNE4181925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1141 E. Kaler Dr. have any available units?
1141 E. Kaler Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1141 E. Kaler Dr. have?
Some of 1141 E. Kaler Dr.'s amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1141 E. Kaler Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1141 E. Kaler Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 E. Kaler Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1141 E. Kaler Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1141 E. Kaler Dr. offer parking?
No, 1141 E. Kaler Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1141 E. Kaler Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1141 E. Kaler Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 E. Kaler Dr. have a pool?
No, 1141 E. Kaler Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1141 E. Kaler Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1141 E. Kaler Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1141 E. Kaler Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1141 E. Kaler Dr. has units with dishwashers.

