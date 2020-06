Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom in the heart of the Central Corridor! This 10 unit complex has retained its Mid Century Charm and is surrounded by beautiful homes in this highly sought after area! Fully remodeled 2 bedroom with updated kitchen and bath. Porcelain tile throughout, solid wood cabinets, quartz countertops, updated fixtures and ceiling fans. Laundry facility on site. Walking distance to shopping, the light rail as well as all of the hot spots for dining and entertainment!