Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:34 AM

114 E HARTFORD Avenue

114 East Hartford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

114 East Hartford Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move-In Ready! Charming and Clean Cottage Home in High Demand Gated Community. Features include Split Floor Plan with 2 Bedrooms, Office/Den, and 2 Full Bathrooms. Kitchen features Lots of Oak Cabinets, Electric Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, and Pantry. Living Room with Wood Burning Red Brick Fireplace and Formal Dining Area. Newer Carpet, Ceiling Fan, and Patio Door. 2 Car Garage with Newer Epoxy Flooring. Washer/Dryer Hook-Up in Garage. Attractive Front Elevation with Shady Front Yard and Large Private Backyard with Mature Shade Trees, Covered Patio, and Block Fencing. Painted Block Construction, North/South Exposure. Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Loop 101, Hwy 51, and I-17. A Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 E HARTFORD Avenue have any available units?
114 E HARTFORD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 E HARTFORD Avenue have?
Some of 114 E HARTFORD Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 E HARTFORD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
114 E HARTFORD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 E HARTFORD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 114 E HARTFORD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 114 E HARTFORD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 114 E HARTFORD Avenue offers parking.
Does 114 E HARTFORD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 E HARTFORD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 E HARTFORD Avenue have a pool?
No, 114 E HARTFORD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 114 E HARTFORD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 114 E HARTFORD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 114 E HARTFORD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 E HARTFORD Avenue has units with dishwashers.

