114 E HARTFORD Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Move-In Ready! Charming and Clean Cottage Home in High Demand Gated Community. Features include Split Floor Plan with 2 Bedrooms, Office/Den, and 2 Full Bathrooms. Kitchen features Lots of Oak Cabinets, Electric Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, and Pantry. Living Room with Wood Burning Red Brick Fireplace and Formal Dining Area. Newer Carpet, Ceiling Fan, and Patio Door. 2 Car Garage with Newer Epoxy Flooring. Washer/Dryer Hook-Up in Garage. Attractive Front Elevation with Shady Front Yard and Large Private Backyard with Mature Shade Trees, Covered Patio, and Block Fencing. Painted Block Construction, North/South Exposure. Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Loop 101, Hwy 51, and I-17. A Must See!