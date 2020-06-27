1135 E POTTER Drive

Amenities

Located just steps away from open desert and mountains on a quiet street. This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3 car garage home in the coveted Arroyo Rojo neighborhood is a must see! Inside the home boasts, granite counter tops and new stainless-steel appliances. One-bedroom downstairs for guests and 3 bedrooms upstairs with an oversized loft for kids to play. Brand new Samsung washer and dryer. New HVAC and enhanced insulation along with sunshades in the home will keep your cooling costs down. House comes with Nest doorbell and Yale smart lock for extra security. Venture outside and lounge on the covered deck where you will be swept away by the outdoor living in the spacious backyard with mature trees and natural grass. House comes unfurnished, furniture in photos are for staging onl