Last updated August 4 2019 at 7:02 AM

1135 E POTTER Drive

1135 E Potter Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1135 E Potter Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Located just steps away from open desert and mountains on a quiet street. This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3 car garage home in the coveted Arroyo Rojo neighborhood is a must see! Inside the home boasts, granite counter tops and new stainless-steel appliances. One-bedroom downstairs for guests and 3 bedrooms upstairs with an oversized loft for kids to play. Brand new Samsung washer and dryer. New HVAC and enhanced insulation along with sunshades in the home will keep your cooling costs down. House comes with Nest doorbell and Yale smart lock for extra security. Venture outside and lounge on the covered deck where you will be swept away by the outdoor living in the spacious backyard with mature trees and natural grass. House comes unfurnished, furniture in photos are for staging onl

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 E POTTER Drive have any available units?
1135 E POTTER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1135 E POTTER Drive have?
Some of 1135 E POTTER Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 E POTTER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1135 E POTTER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 E POTTER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1135 E POTTER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1135 E POTTER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1135 E POTTER Drive offers parking.
Does 1135 E POTTER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1135 E POTTER Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 E POTTER Drive have a pool?
No, 1135 E POTTER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1135 E POTTER Drive have accessible units?
No, 1135 E POTTER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 E POTTER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1135 E POTTER Drive has units with dishwashers.
