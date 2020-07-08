All apartments in Phoenix
11330 West Pierson Street
Last updated December 16 2019 at 9:36 PM

11330 West Pierson Street

11330 West Pierson Street · No Longer Available
Location

11330 West Pierson Street, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Camelback Ranch

Amenities

bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Beautiful two-story home with fresh paint, complete laminate flooring and great open floor plan! This home is very spacious and modern, featuring grey interior design that goes perfectly with the white modern cabinets. You will also have a large backyard ready for gatherings and barbeques. This home is avaliable now, make it yours today!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

