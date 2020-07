Amenities

dishwasher pool clubhouse hot tub fireplace microwave

MIRALAGE IS AN EXCLUSIVE GATED COMMUNITY WITH STUNNING VIEWS OF THE FOOTHILLS. THIS COMMUNITY HAS IT'S OWN CLUBHOUSE,POOL & SPA OVERLOOKING THE LAKE. SINGLE LEVEL 2 BEDROOM HOME WITH 2 FULL BATHROOMS, GREAT ROOM, CATHEDRAL CEILINGS & SKYLIGHTS. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS WITH LARGE CLOSETS. PLUS NEW WATER SOFTENER. CONVENIENT TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, FREEWAYS & SCHOOLS INCLUDING DESERT VISTA HIGH SCHOOL