All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1126 W Culver St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1126 W Culver St
Last updated April 9 2019 at 2:01 PM

1126 W Culver St

1126 West Culver Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1126 West Culver Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Story

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
ceiling fan
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
fire pit
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fceeb8d02d ----
This quaint 2 Bedroom 1 Bath rental is located in the FQ Story Historic District. Centrally situated, it\'s a short bike ride to Downtown Phoenix & seconds from the I-10 freeway. This home features hardwood floors & carpet throughout. The traditional 1950?s d�cor, including checkered laminate kitchen flooring, original tiled counter tops in the kitchen & bath, white trim baseboards & coved entryways add touches of charm & a retro feel to this property! The backyard is the ultimate entertaining hangout! The patio deck, landscaped stone work & lawn, along with fire pit are just a few highlights of this backyard. Extended carport & storage! Rentals in FQ Sotry are hard to come by: Walk to Hence park, ride bikes to the Vig, eat breakfast at Vovemeena, grab coffee at Lola, you will fall in love!

Range Oven/Gas
Washer And Dryer
Wood Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1126 W Culver St have any available units?
1126 W Culver St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1126 W Culver St have?
Some of 1126 W Culver St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1126 W Culver St currently offering any rent specials?
1126 W Culver St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1126 W Culver St pet-friendly?
No, 1126 W Culver St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1126 W Culver St offer parking?
Yes, 1126 W Culver St offers parking.
Does 1126 W Culver St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1126 W Culver St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1126 W Culver St have a pool?
No, 1126 W Culver St does not have a pool.
Does 1126 W Culver St have accessible units?
No, 1126 W Culver St does not have accessible units.
Does 1126 W Culver St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1126 W Culver St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Indigo Creek
14221 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85306
Encore Tessera
4713 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Esteban Park
5611 S 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Alta North Central
777 East Stella Lane
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College