1126 W Culver St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors carport ceiling fan fire pit

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities carport fire pit parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fceeb8d02d ----

This quaint 2 Bedroom 1 Bath rental is located in the FQ Story Historic District. Centrally situated, it\'s a short bike ride to Downtown Phoenix & seconds from the I-10 freeway. This home features hardwood floors & carpet throughout. The traditional 1950?s d�cor, including checkered laminate kitchen flooring, original tiled counter tops in the kitchen & bath, white trim baseboards & coved entryways add touches of charm & a retro feel to this property! The backyard is the ultimate entertaining hangout! The patio deck, landscaped stone work & lawn, along with fire pit are just a few highlights of this backyard. Extended carport & storage! Rentals in FQ Sotry are hard to come by: Walk to Hence park, ride bikes to the Vig, eat breakfast at Vovemeena, grab coffee at Lola, you will fall in love!



Range Oven/Gas

Washer And Dryer

Wood Flooring