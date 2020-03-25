1115 E Whitton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Landlord pays all utilities, landscaping, and pest control. Available for immediate move-in. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, Craftsman-style Bungalow feels larger than the listed square footage of 1,580 with an open floor plan and an over-sized laundry room. Freshly laid sod, a new sprinkler system, and a new sidewalk highlight the front yard, and the charming paint scheme adds to the warm curb appeal. The home has been renovated to include tile flooring, energy efficient dual pane windows, new roof, recessed LED lighting, steel parking gates, and new plumbing. The kitchen has a stainless steel appliances with a gas range and a built-in microwave, white shaker cabinets, butcher block counter tops, a huge island, and a large walk-in pantry. All of the bedrooms have ceiling fans; large closets.