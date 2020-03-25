All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1115 E Whitton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1115 E Whitton Avenue
Last updated May 1 2020 at 5:35 AM

1115 E Whitton Avenue

1115 East Whitton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1115 East Whitton Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Landlord pays all utilities, landscaping, and pest control. Available for immediate move-in. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, Craftsman-style Bungalow feels larger than the listed square footage of 1,580 with an open floor plan and an over-sized laundry room. Freshly laid sod, a new sprinkler system, and a new sidewalk highlight the front yard, and the charming paint scheme adds to the warm curb appeal. The home has been renovated to include tile flooring, energy efficient dual pane windows, new roof, recessed LED lighting, steel parking gates, and new plumbing. The kitchen has a stainless steel appliances with a gas range and a built-in microwave, white shaker cabinets, butcher block counter tops, a huge island, and a large walk-in pantry. All of the bedrooms have ceiling fans; large closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 E Whitton Avenue have any available units?
1115 E Whitton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1115 E Whitton Avenue have?
Some of 1115 E Whitton Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 E Whitton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1115 E Whitton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 E Whitton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1115 E Whitton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1115 E Whitton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1115 E Whitton Avenue offers parking.
Does 1115 E Whitton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 E Whitton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 E Whitton Avenue have a pool?
No, 1115 E Whitton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1115 E Whitton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1115 E Whitton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 E Whitton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1115 E Whitton Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Tides on Rail
1905 W Las Palmaritas Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Shade at Desert Ridge
21150 N Tatum Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85050
Cobalt on 32nd Street
18350 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Palms at South Mountain
4424 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College