Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This wonderful brick home located on a large corner lot, has an updated kitchen with granite counters, large laundry room, 2-car garage, separate slab parking for 2 more cars, large landscaped front/back yards on watering/drip systems and covered patio. This home is centrally located to get to downtown Phoenix, jump on the I-17 to head north/South or minutes to the Biltmore neighborhood. Home has security system and makes a wonderful place to call home.