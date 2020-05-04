109 W MURIEL Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access

This wonderful home boasts 1,627 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms all located directly across from a quiet elementary school. Numerous enhancements can be found throughout this home such as; North/South exposure, energy efficient dual pane windows, a built in closet organizer in the second bedroom, a charming gas fireplace, a digital WI-FI thermostat, updated light fixtures, The large center island and breakfast bar make this the perfect......kitchen! The master bedroom is equipped with a large walk in closet and a great bathroom with his and her sinks. Extended covered patio, and a built in BBQ area