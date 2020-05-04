All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 16 2019 at 2:56 PM

109 W MURIEL Drive

109 West Muriel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

109 West Muriel Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
This wonderful home boasts 1,627 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms all located directly across from a quiet elementary school. Numerous enhancements can be found throughout this home such as; North/South exposure, energy efficient dual pane windows, a built in closet organizer in the second bedroom, a charming gas fireplace, a digital WI-FI thermostat, updated light fixtures, The large center island and breakfast bar make this the perfect......kitchen! The master bedroom is equipped with a large walk in closet and a great bathroom with his and her sinks. Extended covered patio, and a built in BBQ area

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 W MURIEL Drive have any available units?
109 W MURIEL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 W MURIEL Drive have?
Some of 109 W MURIEL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 W MURIEL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
109 W MURIEL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 W MURIEL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 109 W MURIEL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 109 W MURIEL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 109 W MURIEL Drive offers parking.
Does 109 W MURIEL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 W MURIEL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 W MURIEL Drive have a pool?
No, 109 W MURIEL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 109 W MURIEL Drive have accessible units?
No, 109 W MURIEL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 109 W MURIEL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 W MURIEL Drive has units with dishwashers.
