Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
10824 N 35th Ave
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

10824 N 35th Ave

10824 North 35th Avenue · No Longer Available
Phoenix
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

10824 North 35th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Welcome home to this fantastic 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home with two car garage in Phoenix. Enter this clean and comfortable home and immediately notice fresh two tone paint, stylish tile flooring, and an open layout. The updated kitchen comes complete with new appliances including refrigerator plus ample counter and cabinet space. The master bedroom features a private attached bathroom with shower. Step outside to find a covered patio plus a fenced in yard with grassy areas and a mature shade tree! Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping, and the I17 freeway.

(RLNE4800696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10824 N 35th Ave have any available units?
10824 N 35th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10824 N 35th Ave have?
Some of 10824 N 35th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10824 N 35th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10824 N 35th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10824 N 35th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10824 N 35th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 10824 N 35th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10824 N 35th Ave offers parking.
Does 10824 N 35th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10824 N 35th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10824 N 35th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 10824 N 35th Ave has a pool.
Does 10824 N 35th Ave have accessible units?
No, 10824 N 35th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10824 N 35th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10824 N 35th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
