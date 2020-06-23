All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
10655 N 9TH Street
10655 N 9TH Street

10655 North 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

10655 North 9th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Welcome to your new home, nestled in the highly desirable Pointe Tapatio Village Community. Within minutes of North Mountain Park, Downtown Phoenix and Pointe Hilton. This home offers a split floor plan, master has a private exit to the balcony where you can enjoy the beauty of nature taking in the sweeping mountain views. The spacious kitchen has nice wood cabinetry and a large island/breakfast bar. You can enjoy the amenities of the community pool/spa. Rent includes water, sewer, trash and limited cable. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in. All pets must qualify through PetScreening.com to gain approval and determine the amount of pet rent and deposit required (if applicable).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10655 N 9TH Street have any available units?
10655 N 9TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10655 N 9TH Street have?
Some of 10655 N 9TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10655 N 9TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
10655 N 9TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10655 N 9TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10655 N 9TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 10655 N 9TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 10655 N 9TH Street does offer parking.
Does 10655 N 9TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10655 N 9TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10655 N 9TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 10655 N 9TH Street has a pool.
Does 10655 N 9TH Street have accessible units?
No, 10655 N 9TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10655 N 9TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10655 N 9TH Street has units with dishwashers.
