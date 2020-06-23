10655 N 9TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Welcome to your new home, nestled in the highly desirable Pointe Tapatio Village Community. Within minutes of North Mountain Park, Downtown Phoenix and Pointe Hilton. This home offers a split floor plan, master has a private exit to the balcony where you can enjoy the beauty of nature taking in the sweeping mountain views. The spacious kitchen has nice wood cabinetry and a large island/breakfast bar. You can enjoy the amenities of the community pool/spa. Rent includes water, sewer, trash and limited cable. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in. All pets must qualify through PetScreening.com to gain approval and determine the amount of pet rent and deposit required (if applicable).