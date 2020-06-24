10610 S 48TH ST UNIT 1044

Amenities
Charming 1 bed 1 bath located in gated Ahwatukee community! - Charming 1 bed 1 bath located in fabulous Ahwatukee area. Gated community. Spacious floorplan with full kitchen, dining area, and carpeted living room. Walk down the hall and enjoy your large master suite with beautiful updated shower. Large closet for all your storage needs with an additional closet on your private patio! Kitchen appliances + washer/dryer are included!
FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT:www.EandGRealEstate.com
Rent - $950 + tax
Security Deposit - $950
Application Fee - $45/Adult
Admin Fee - $100
Pet Fee - $250/Pet
Call to set up a private viewing!
Michael Brooks
602-751-1721
E & G Real Estate Services
michael@eandgrealestate.com
(RLNE5503250)