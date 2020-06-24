10610 S 48TH ST UNIT 1044

Amenities

Charming 1 bed 1 bath located in gated Ahwatukee community! - Charming 1 bed 1 bath located in fabulous Ahwatukee area. Gated community. Spacious floorplan with full kitchen, dining area, and carpeted living room. Walk down the hall and enjoy your large master suite with beautiful updated shower. Large closet for all your storage needs with an additional closet on your private patio! Kitchen appliances + washer/dryer are included!



Rent - $950 + tax

Security Deposit - $950

Application Fee - $45/Adult

Admin Fee - $100

Pet Fee - $250/Pet



Michael Brooks

602-751-1721

E & G Real Estate Services

michael@eandgrealestate.com



