Phoenix, AZ
10610 S 48TH ST UNIT 1044
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

10610 S 48TH ST UNIT 1044

10610 S 48th St · No Longer Available
Location

10610 S 48th St, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Desert Foothills Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 1 bed 1 bath located in gated Ahwatukee community! - Charming 1 bed 1 bath located in fabulous Ahwatukee area. Gated community. Spacious floorplan with full kitchen, dining area, and carpeted living room. Walk down the hall and enjoy your large master suite with beautiful updated shower. Large closet for all your storage needs with an additional closet on your private patio! Kitchen appliances + washer/dryer are included!

FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT:www.EandGRealEstate.com
Rent - $950 + tax
Security Deposit - $950
Application Fee - $45/Adult
Admin Fee - $100
Pet Fee - $250/Pet

Call to set up a private viewing!

Michael Brooks
602-751-1721
E & G Real Estate Services
michael@eandgrealestate.com

(RLNE5503250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10610 S 48TH ST UNIT 1044 have any available units?
10610 S 48TH ST UNIT 1044 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10610 S 48TH ST UNIT 1044 have?
Some of 10610 S 48TH ST UNIT 1044's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10610 S 48TH ST UNIT 1044 currently offering any rent specials?
10610 S 48TH ST UNIT 1044 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10610 S 48TH ST UNIT 1044 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10610 S 48TH ST UNIT 1044 is pet friendly.
Does 10610 S 48TH ST UNIT 1044 offer parking?
No, 10610 S 48TH ST UNIT 1044 does not offer parking.
Does 10610 S 48TH ST UNIT 1044 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10610 S 48TH ST UNIT 1044 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10610 S 48TH ST UNIT 1044 have a pool?
No, 10610 S 48TH ST UNIT 1044 does not have a pool.
Does 10610 S 48TH ST UNIT 1044 have accessible units?
No, 10610 S 48TH ST UNIT 1044 does not have accessible units.
Does 10610 S 48TH ST UNIT 1044 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10610 S 48TH ST UNIT 1044 does not have units with dishwashers.
