Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:46 AM

106 W. Renee Dr.

106 West Renee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

106 West Renee Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 bd - 2 ba - 1813 sq ft - 1 story - RV gate - North Phx home - 4 bedroom
2 bath
1813 sq ft
1 story
2 car oversized garage
RV gate - useable
3 car across driveway
Kitchen island
Kitchen pantry
Formal dining & living room
Family room off kitchen
Vaulted ceilings throughout
Hard floors - tile/wood
Large covered patio in bkyd
Sealed garage floor

SRP electric Resident pays
Water/sewer/trash Resident pays

$1745.00 rent per month + $40.14 tax
$1200.00 security deposit.
$200.00 pet deposit per pet - restricted breeds.

No evictions or judgments. Foreclosure & Discharged bankruptcy ok. Must have income of 2.5 times rent amount. Minimum credit score 575. Mngt will only hold unit off market for 2 weeks with approved application & hold deposit. 12 month lease.

Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application (incomplete will not be processed), 1 month paycheck stubs, $20 app fee and copies of 2 IDs, pictures of pets, and vaccinations. Upon approval a partial deposit is due $400 to take home off market.

Contact Sundial RE @ 480-966-2170- Diana
Equal housing opportunity

(RLNE5174943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 W. Renee Dr. have any available units?
106 W. Renee Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 W. Renee Dr. have?
Some of 106 W. Renee Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 W. Renee Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
106 W. Renee Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 W. Renee Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 W. Renee Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 106 W. Renee Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 106 W. Renee Dr. offers parking.
Does 106 W. Renee Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 W. Renee Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 W. Renee Dr. have a pool?
No, 106 W. Renee Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 106 W. Renee Dr. have accessible units?
No, 106 W. Renee Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 106 W. Renee Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 W. Renee Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
