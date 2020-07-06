106 W. Renee Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 bd - 2 ba - 1813 sq ft - 1 story - RV gate - North Phx home - 4 bedroom

2 bath

1813 sq ft

1 story

2 car oversized garage

RV gate - useable

3 car across driveway

Kitchen island

Kitchen pantry

Formal dining & living room

Family room off kitchen

Vaulted ceilings throughout

Hard floors - tile/wood

Large covered patio in bkyd

Sealed garage floor



SRP electric Resident pays

Water/sewer/trash Resident pays



$1745.00 rent per month + $40.14 tax

$1200.00 security deposit.

$200.00 pet deposit per pet - restricted breeds.



No evictions or judgments. Foreclosure & Discharged bankruptcy ok. Must have income of 2.5 times rent amount. Minimum credit score 575. Mngt will only hold unit off market for 2 weeks with approved application & hold deposit. 12 month lease.



Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application (incomplete will not be processed), 1 month paycheck stubs, $20 app fee and copies of 2 IDs, pictures of pets, and vaccinations. Upon approval a partial deposit is due $400 to take home off market.



Contact Sundial RE @ 480-966-2170- Diana

Equal housing opportunity



