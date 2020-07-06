106 W. Renee Dr.

Amenities
4 bd - 2 ba - 1813 sq ft - 1 story - RV gate - North Phx home - 4 bedroom
2 bath
1813 sq ft
1 story
2 car oversized garage
RV gate - useable
3 car across driveway
Kitchen island
Kitchen pantry
Formal dining & living room
Family room off kitchen
Vaulted ceilings throughout
Hard floors - tile/wood
Large covered patio in bkyd
Sealed garage floor
SRP electric Resident pays
Water/sewer/trash Resident pays
$1745.00 rent per month + $40.14 tax
$1200.00 security deposit.
$200.00 pet deposit per pet - restricted breeds.
No evictions or judgments. Foreclosure & Discharged bankruptcy ok. Must have income of 2.5 times rent amount. Minimum credit score 575. Mngt will only hold unit off market for 2 weeks with approved application & hold deposit. 12 month lease.
Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application (incomplete will not be processed), 1 month paycheck stubs, $20 app fee and copies of 2 IDs, pictures of pets, and vaccinations. Upon approval a partial deposit is due $400 to take home off market.
Contact Sundial RE @ 480-966-2170- Diana
Equal housing opportunity
(RLNE5174943)