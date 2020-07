Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

This single story 3 bed 2 bath home has new neutral paint and laminate wood flooring throughout. The kitchen looks into the spacious great room that has vaulted ceilings. This home is priced right to rent quickly.



To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest