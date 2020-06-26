10504 W. Hughes Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/274a10901e ---- Beautiful single level home located in the desirable community of Estrella Park. Inside you have a great floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2 bath. Eat in kitchen offers kitchen island, breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath including dual sinks. Home also features a good size backyard with covered patio and RV gate.Great location, close to all, shopping, dining, schools, parks, entertainment, and easy freeway access. 2 Bath 2 Car Garage 4 Bedroom Garage Door Opener Rv Gate Single Story Stove