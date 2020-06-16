All apartments in Phoenix
10432 North 11th Street
Last updated May 12 2020 at 11:41 PM

10432 North 11th Street

10432 East North Lane · (480) 351-3855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10432 East North Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Pointe Tapatio

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,425

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1060 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
This 2 bedroom town home has a charming gated courtyard entry that is perfect for relaxing or entertaining. This spacious floor plans has newly installed flooring throughout the downstairs, white appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar, and wood cabinets in the kitchen, and good size bedrooms. Dogs and Cats only Limit 2- 25lbs max.

For more information on this home, call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10432 North 11th Street have any available units?
10432 North 11th Street has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 10432 North 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
10432 North 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10432 North 11th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10432 North 11th Street is pet friendly.
Does 10432 North 11th Street offer parking?
No, 10432 North 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 10432 North 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10432 North 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10432 North 11th Street have a pool?
No, 10432 North 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 10432 North 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 10432 North 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10432 North 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10432 North 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10432 North 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10432 North 11th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
