10432 North 11th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

This 2 bedroom town home has a charming gated courtyard entry that is perfect for relaxing or entertaining. This spacious floor plans has newly installed flooring throughout the downstairs, white appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar, and wood cabinets in the kitchen, and good size bedrooms. Dogs and Cats only Limit 2- 25lbs max.



For more information on this home, call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.