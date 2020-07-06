All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 11 2020 at 6:35 PM

1043 East Butler Drive

1043 East Butler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1043 East Butler Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85020
New Northtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
2/1 in North Central Phoenix. Recently remodeled with upgraded kitchen. Washer/dryer included. Ground floor unit. Assigned parking. Laminate/tile flooring throughout. Mountain views of nearby Phoenix Mountain Preserve.

Apply at rentargus.com Price includes tax. We do not charge admin or leasing fees to tenants. Security Deposit is fully refundable and is equal to one month's rent. Sq footage per county records Please call with any questions 602-973-3232.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1043 East Butler Drive have any available units?
1043 East Butler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1043 East Butler Drive have?
Some of 1043 East Butler Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1043 East Butler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1043 East Butler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1043 East Butler Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1043 East Butler Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1043 East Butler Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1043 East Butler Drive offers parking.
Does 1043 East Butler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1043 East Butler Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1043 East Butler Drive have a pool?
No, 1043 East Butler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1043 East Butler Drive have accessible units?
No, 1043 East Butler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1043 East Butler Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1043 East Butler Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

