Phoenix, AZ
10429 West Pima Street
Last updated September 19 2019 at 6:16 PM

10429 West Pima Street

10429 West Pima Street · No Longer Available
Location

10429 West Pima Street, Phoenix, AZ 85353

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located Near 107th Ave and Buckeye Rd!3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms with a very desirable layout. Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Countertops with Upgraded Flooring. Breakfast Bar overlooking the Great Room with lots of natural light. Very spacious floorpan. Walking distance to Littleton Fine Arts Academy and close proximity to the Kroger distribution warehouse. Call Paul Santos @ (480) 568-2666 or email Paul@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.comBUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU! Our Fee Structure: Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)$225 One Time Management Fee$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"*LICENSED REALTOR**ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,743.75, Available NowPet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10429 West Pima Street have any available units?
10429 West Pima Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10429 West Pima Street have?
Some of 10429 West Pima Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10429 West Pima Street currently offering any rent specials?
10429 West Pima Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10429 West Pima Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10429 West Pima Street is pet friendly.
Does 10429 West Pima Street offer parking?
No, 10429 West Pima Street does not offer parking.
Does 10429 West Pima Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10429 West Pima Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10429 West Pima Street have a pool?
No, 10429 West Pima Street does not have a pool.
Does 10429 West Pima Street have accessible units?
No, 10429 West Pima Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10429 West Pima Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10429 West Pima Street does not have units with dishwashers.
