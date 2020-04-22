10429 West Pima Street

Amenities

Located Near 107th Ave and Buckeye Rd!3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms with a very desirable layout. Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Countertops with Upgraded Flooring. Breakfast Bar overlooking the Great Room with lots of natural light. Very spacious floorpan. Walking distance to Littleton Fine Arts Academy and close proximity to the Kroger distribution warehouse. Call Paul Santos @ (480) 568-2666 or email Paul@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.comBUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU! Our Fee Structure: Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)$225 One Time Management Fee$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"*LICENSED REALTOR**ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,743.75, Available NowPet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.