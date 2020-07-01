Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 10410 N CAVE CREEK Road N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
10410 N CAVE CREEK Road N
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:44 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10410 N CAVE CREEK Road N
10410 North Cave Creek Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
10410 North Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
South of Peoria to Pointe Resort at Tapatio cliffs. Use gate code to enter then turn right (across from the pool) at the end of Bldg 18 and park in front of unit #1228.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10410 N CAVE CREEK Road N have any available units?
10410 N CAVE CREEK Road N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10410 N CAVE CREEK Road N have?
Some of 10410 N CAVE CREEK Road N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10410 N CAVE CREEK Road N currently offering any rent specials?
10410 N CAVE CREEK Road N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10410 N CAVE CREEK Road N pet-friendly?
No, 10410 N CAVE CREEK Road N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 10410 N CAVE CREEK Road N offer parking?
No, 10410 N CAVE CREEK Road N does not offer parking.
Does 10410 N CAVE CREEK Road N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10410 N CAVE CREEK Road N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10410 N CAVE CREEK Road N have a pool?
Yes, 10410 N CAVE CREEK Road N has a pool.
Does 10410 N CAVE CREEK Road N have accessible units?
No, 10410 N CAVE CREEK Road N does not have accessible units.
Does 10410 N CAVE CREEK Road N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10410 N CAVE CREEK Road N has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Montelano
8330 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
The Curve at Melrose
4333 N 6th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Avalon Hills
3535 W Tierra Buena Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Liv Ahwatukee
16025 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Villas on 28th
3822 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Pinal County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College