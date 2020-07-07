All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 10402 N. 9th Ave # 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
10402 N. 9th Ave # 2
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:35 AM

10402 N. 9th Ave # 2

10402 North 9th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10402 North 9th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 4 unit building is in great newer-build condition with covered parking on a corner lot. Interior has open floor-plan with over-sized tile flooring & island/pantry in kitchen. Ceiling fans & blinds throughout & walk-in closets in both bedrooms. Large lockable storage closet for each unit. Ready for immediate move in!! No pets please.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent, along with $50/month for water/sewer/trash/exterior community lighting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10402 N. 9th Ave # 2 have any available units?
10402 N. 9th Ave # 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 10402 N. 9th Ave # 2 currently offering any rent specials?
10402 N. 9th Ave # 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10402 N. 9th Ave # 2 pet-friendly?
No, 10402 N. 9th Ave # 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 10402 N. 9th Ave # 2 offer parking?
Yes, 10402 N. 9th Ave # 2 offers parking.
Does 10402 N. 9th Ave # 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10402 N. 9th Ave # 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10402 N. 9th Ave # 2 have a pool?
No, 10402 N. 9th Ave # 2 does not have a pool.
Does 10402 N. 9th Ave # 2 have accessible units?
No, 10402 N. 9th Ave # 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 10402 N. 9th Ave # 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10402 N. 9th Ave # 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10402 N. 9th Ave # 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10402 N. 9th Ave # 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avilla Camelback Ranch
10770 West Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Pearl Biltmore
2323 East Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Sunpointe
7077 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Paradise Foothills
12231 N 19th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Bella Vista
7810 N 14th Pl
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Grove Deer Valley
15645 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College