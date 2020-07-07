10402 N. 9th Ave # 2

Amenities

parking walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 4 unit building is in great newer-build condition with covered parking on a corner lot. Interior has open floor-plan with over-sized tile flooring & island/pantry in kitchen. Ceiling fans & blinds throughout & walk-in closets in both bedrooms. Large lockable storage closet for each unit. Ready for immediate move in!! No pets please.

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com



Call or text for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent, along with $50/month for water/sewer/trash/exterior community lighting.