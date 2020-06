10326 West Missouri Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

THIS BEAUTIFUL GLENDALE HOME FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, NEUTRAL PAINT THROUGHOUT, EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH OAK CABINETS AND KITCHEN ISLAND. HOME HAS A SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH AND WALK IN CLOSET. PROPERTY HAS A LOW MAINTENANCE FRONT AND BACK YARD, COVERED PATIO AND MATURE TREES. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR SCHOOLS, SHOPPING AND FREEWAY ACCESS. THIS PROPERTY IS A MUST SEE, TAKE A LOOK TODAY!



Call us at 480-588-1333 ext 2.



Please visit www.RRGPM.com for more pictures, listings, and info



**requires $53 application fee per adult.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.