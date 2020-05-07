All apartments in Phoenix
1022 S MONTEZUMA Street

1022 South 3rd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1022 South 3rd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Central City South

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
THIS 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH DUPLEX FEATURES MODERN STAINED CONCRETE, TILE AND LAMINATE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. ALL THE APPLIANCES ARE STAINLESS STEEL AS WELL AS UPGRADED LIGHTING IN MASTER BEDROOM & LIVING ROOM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 S MONTEZUMA Street have any available units?
1022 S MONTEZUMA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1022 S MONTEZUMA Street have?
Some of 1022 S MONTEZUMA Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 S MONTEZUMA Street currently offering any rent specials?
1022 S MONTEZUMA Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 S MONTEZUMA Street pet-friendly?
No, 1022 S MONTEZUMA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1022 S MONTEZUMA Street offer parking?
No, 1022 S MONTEZUMA Street does not offer parking.
Does 1022 S MONTEZUMA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1022 S MONTEZUMA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 S MONTEZUMA Street have a pool?
No, 1022 S MONTEZUMA Street does not have a pool.
Does 1022 S MONTEZUMA Street have accessible units?
No, 1022 S MONTEZUMA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 S MONTEZUMA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1022 S MONTEZUMA Street has units with dishwashers.
