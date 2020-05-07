Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1022 S MONTEZUMA Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1022 S MONTEZUMA Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1022 S MONTEZUMA Street
1022 South 3rd Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1022 South 3rd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Central City South
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
THIS 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH DUPLEX FEATURES MODERN STAINED CONCRETE, TILE AND LAMINATE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. ALL THE APPLIANCES ARE STAINLESS STEEL AS WELL AS UPGRADED LIGHTING IN MASTER BEDROOM & LIVING ROOM.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1022 S MONTEZUMA Street have any available units?
1022 S MONTEZUMA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1022 S MONTEZUMA Street have?
Some of 1022 S MONTEZUMA Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1022 S MONTEZUMA Street currently offering any rent specials?
1022 S MONTEZUMA Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 S MONTEZUMA Street pet-friendly?
No, 1022 S MONTEZUMA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1022 S MONTEZUMA Street offer parking?
No, 1022 S MONTEZUMA Street does not offer parking.
Does 1022 S MONTEZUMA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1022 S MONTEZUMA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 S MONTEZUMA Street have a pool?
No, 1022 S MONTEZUMA Street does not have a pool.
Does 1022 S MONTEZUMA Street have accessible units?
No, 1022 S MONTEZUMA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 S MONTEZUMA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1022 S MONTEZUMA Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Montelano
8330 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
The Curve at Melrose
4333 N 6th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Astor at Osborn by Mark-Taylor
3300 North 7th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College