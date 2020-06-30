10204 N 8TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry pool

Beautiful, upscale two-story townhome, completely remodeled, in the Pointe Tapatio neighborhood, 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, den/loft could very well be third bedroom, very light, bright and airy with slab granite and stainless steel appliances at kitchen, laundry room off kitchen with pantry storage and full-size washer and dryer, ceiling fans, all electric, newer carpet and 20 inch ceramic tile, Freshly painted. Sunscreens, breakfast bar, all tile bath surrounds, mirrored closet doors, spacious master bedroom, gorgeous master bath. private courtyard and community pool. North/South exposure.