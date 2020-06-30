All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 10204 N 8TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
10204 N 8TH Place
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM

10204 N 8TH Place

10204 North 8th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10204 North 8th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
Beautiful, upscale two-story townhome, completely remodeled, in the Pointe Tapatio neighborhood, 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, den/loft could very well be third bedroom, very light, bright and airy with slab granite and stainless steel appliances at kitchen, laundry room off kitchen with pantry storage and full-size washer and dryer, ceiling fans, all electric, newer carpet and 20 inch ceramic tile, Freshly painted. Sunscreens, breakfast bar, all tile bath surrounds, mirrored closet doors, spacious master bedroom, gorgeous master bath. private courtyard and community pool. North/South exposure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10204 N 8TH Place have any available units?
10204 N 8TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10204 N 8TH Place have?
Some of 10204 N 8TH Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10204 N 8TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
10204 N 8TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10204 N 8TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 10204 N 8TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 10204 N 8TH Place offer parking?
No, 10204 N 8TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 10204 N 8TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10204 N 8TH Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10204 N 8TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 10204 N 8TH Place has a pool.
Does 10204 N 8TH Place have accessible units?
No, 10204 N 8TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10204 N 8TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10204 N 8TH Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Proximity at Papago
1010 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Escape
4700 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Mountainside Apartments
3625 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Palm Crest at Station 40
3816 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
The Residences on High Street
5355 E High St
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Villas on 35th Apartments
8135 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College