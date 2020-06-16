All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:15 PM

1019 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue

1019 E Fairmount Ave · (602) 942-4200
Location

1019 E Fairmount Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful one bedroom unit located in a charming Central Phoenix setting! Tons of storage with built-in cabinets and walk-in closet. Retro kitchen with dining area. Enjoy summer evenings on the covered patio or in the complex courtyard. Located in close proximity to public transportation, downtown, shopping and restaurants. Enjoy your private oasis in the heart of the city! Onsite laundry room available for tenant use. This small and close-knit community awaits you! Pet friendly community. *Rent includes water, sewer, trash. Tenant to pay own electric & gas. One-time admin fee of $200 due at move-in. $35/mo pet rent applied for management approved pets. $300 Pet Deposit. Storage/Garage available for $50/mo.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue have any available units?
1019 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1019 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue have?
Some of 1019 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1019 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1019 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1019 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1019 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1019 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1019 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1019 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue have a pool?
No, 1019 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1019 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1019 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1019 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
