1019 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue

Beautiful one bedroom unit located in a charming Central Phoenix setting! Tons of storage with built-in cabinets and walk-in closet. Retro kitchen with dining area. Enjoy summer evenings on the covered patio or in the complex courtyard. Located in close proximity to public transportation, downtown, shopping and restaurants. Enjoy your private oasis in the heart of the city! Onsite laundry room available for tenant use. This small and close-knit community awaits you! Pet friendly community. *Rent includes water, sewer, trash. Tenant to pay own electric & gas. One-time admin fee of $200 due at move-in. $35/mo pet rent applied for management approved pets. $300 Pet Deposit. Storage/Garage available for $50/mo.*