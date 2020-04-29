1017 East Moreland Street - 1

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

You have the option to rent it unfurnished, furnished, or anywhere in the middle.



This unit is adorable, fully remodeled and ready to move in. It's a large, 2-story, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom unit that your friends will tell you "how cool your place is." It does have steep stairs, so if you don't like stairs, this isn't the place for you.



I'm the landlord, not a property management company. I tell you this because:



* I'm in search for the right person to live in our units, not just rent it to the first person that applies. I've learned the hard way, if I rent a place to the wrong person, it will change the dynamics of our entire community.



* This is the base rent. Added to the rent will be water/trash, tax, admin, and electricity. I will pay for everything, so no other deposits will be needed.



* You don't need the perfect credit score or the full down payment. If you are a hard-working person, I'll make it work for you.



* I love pets and do not charge pet rent.



* Each month, all units in all our properties are sprayed for bugs. There is no charge for this.



* You do not need to pay an application fee upfront. Let's talk, let me find out about your job and background, then if it's a fit, I'll run the background check. You only pay for it if you become my tenant.



* Past evictions are okay, with compensating factors.



* All the units are on lock-box, so easy to see and view. However, before anyone sees the units, we need to talk, so please call.



* If you don't have all the money for a security deposit, that's fine too. We can work something out.



* If you would like to submit an application, you can do so here: https://jp2rentals.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp



Thank you and I look forward to meeting you!