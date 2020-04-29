All apartments in Phoenix
1017 East Moreland Street - 1

1017 East Moreland Street · No Longer Available
Location

1017 East Moreland Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
You have the option to rent it unfurnished, furnished, or anywhere in the middle.

This unit is adorable, fully remodeled and ready to move in. It's a large, 2-story, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom unit that your friends will tell you "how cool your place is." It does have steep stairs, so if you don't like stairs, this isn't the place for you.

I'm the landlord, not a property management company. I tell you this because:

* I'm in search for the right person to live in our units, not just rent it to the first person that applies. I've learned the hard way, if I rent a place to the wrong person, it will change the dynamics of our entire community.

* This is the base rent. Added to the rent will be water/trash, tax, admin, and electricity. I will pay for everything, so no other deposits will be needed.

* You don't need the perfect credit score or the full down payment. If you are a hard-working person, I'll make it work for you.

* I love pets and do not charge pet rent.

* Each month, all units in all our properties are sprayed for bugs. There is no charge for this.

* You do not need to pay an application fee upfront. Let's talk, let me find out about your job and background, then if it's a fit, I'll run the background check. You only pay for it if you become my tenant.

* Past evictions are okay, with compensating factors.

* All the units are on lock-box, so easy to see and view. However, before anyone sees the units, we need to talk, so please call.

* If you don't have all the money for a security deposit, that's fine too. We can work something out.

* If you would like to submit an application, you can do so here: https://jp2rentals.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Thank you and I look forward to meeting you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 East Moreland Street - 1 have any available units?
1017 East Moreland Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1017 East Moreland Street - 1 have?
Some of 1017 East Moreland Street - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 East Moreland Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1017 East Moreland Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 East Moreland Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1017 East Moreland Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1017 East Moreland Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 1017 East Moreland Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1017 East Moreland Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 East Moreland Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 East Moreland Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 1017 East Moreland Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1017 East Moreland Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1017 East Moreland Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 East Moreland Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1017 East Moreland Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
