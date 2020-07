1017 E VILLAGE CIRCLE Drive N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

3 BED, 2 BATH HOME WITH A PRIVATE AND COMMUNITY POOL! HOME IS NESTLED IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD THAT IS AWAY FROM IT ALL, YET NEAR EVERYTHING. HOME HAS ALL THAT YOU NEED FOR A COMFORTABLE EXTENDED STAY IN ARIZONA. OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES AND ALL DISHES, GLASSES ETC. GOOD SIZED GREAT ROOM WITH FLAT SCREEN TV. LARGE COVERED PATIO W/BBQ, LARGE YARD AND PRIVATE POOL. GOOD SIZED BEDROOMS AND A FULL HALL BATH. MASTER BEDROOM W/KING BED WALK-IN CLOSET, FULL MASTER BATH AND SEPARATE EXIT TO POOL PATIO. COME SEE TODAY!