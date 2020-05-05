All apartments in Phoenix
Location

1017 East Maryland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
refrigerator
This one has it all. Location, great floorplan, and immaculate! Dual master bedrooms, perfect for roommates, or just someone who has a lot of company. Two big master suites, each with its own bathroom. Minutes from the 51, 15 minutes from Sky Harbor, 20 minutes from ASU, convenient to Scottsdale. Beautiful, neutral paint throughout. New ceiling fans in almost every room, with dimmer switches and ceiling fan controls on keypad. New lighting fixtures throughout. Tile throughout main level installed in 2002. All appliances included. New toilet in main master bath. Balcony off main master bedroom. *** Tenant to pay rent tax of 2.3% along with rent each month. No Cats. Small dogs okay. Tenant responsible for verifying all listing information inclunding schools.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 E Maryland Avenue have any available units?
1017 E Maryland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1017 E Maryland Avenue have?
Some of 1017 E Maryland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 E Maryland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1017 E Maryland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 E Maryland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1017 E Maryland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1017 E Maryland Avenue offer parking?
No, 1017 E Maryland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1017 E Maryland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 E Maryland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 E Maryland Avenue have a pool?
No, 1017 E Maryland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1017 E Maryland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1017 E Maryland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 E Maryland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1017 E Maryland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
