1017 E Maryland Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

This one has it all. Location, great floorplan, and immaculate! Dual master bedrooms, perfect for roommates, or just someone who has a lot of company. Two big master suites, each with its own bathroom. Minutes from the 51, 15 minutes from Sky Harbor, 20 minutes from ASU, convenient to Scottsdale. Beautiful, neutral paint throughout. New ceiling fans in almost every room, with dimmer switches and ceiling fan controls on keypad. New lighting fixtures throughout. Tile throughout main level installed in 2002. All appliances included. New toilet in main master bath. Balcony off main master bedroom. *** Tenant to pay rent tax of 2.3% along with rent each month. No Cats. Small dogs okay. Tenant responsible for verifying all listing information inclunding schools.***