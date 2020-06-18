All apartments in Phoenix
1015 East Palm Lane
1015 East Palm Lane

1015 E Palm Ln · (520) 201-3219
Location

1015 E Palm Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Coronado

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This charming 2 bedroom is in the heart of the Coronado Historic District in Central Phoenix. Recently renovated kitchen and bath! Hardwood floors, Central air and heat, Shared laundry on site,Carport and off-street parking is available. Walking distance to cafes, restaurants, parks, Banner/UA, etc. Close to freeways/light rail and just a few minutes from Downtown or Uptown.
This apartment will be ready for move in on June 15.

For questions please contact Maria via text/call at 623.570.3817. NO CATS or DOGS. Rent does not include utilities or tax/admin fee of 5% each month. Professionally managed by Atlas, AZ. Apply online at www.realatlas.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 East Palm Lane have any available units?
1015 East Palm Lane has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1015 East Palm Lane have?
Some of 1015 East Palm Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 East Palm Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1015 East Palm Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 East Palm Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1015 East Palm Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1015 East Palm Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1015 East Palm Lane does offer parking.
Does 1015 East Palm Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 East Palm Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 East Palm Lane have a pool?
No, 1015 East Palm Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1015 East Palm Lane have accessible units?
No, 1015 East Palm Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 East Palm Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 East Palm Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
