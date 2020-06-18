1015 East Palm Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

This charming 2 bedroom is in the heart of the Coronado Historic District in Central Phoenix. Recently renovated kitchen and bath! Hardwood floors, Central air and heat, Shared laundry on site,Carport and off-street parking is available. Walking distance to cafes, restaurants, parks, Banner/UA, etc. Close to freeways/light rail and just a few minutes from Downtown or Uptown.

This apartment will be ready for move in on June 15.



For questions please contact Maria via text/call at 623.570.3817. NO CATS or DOGS. Rent does not include utilities or tax/admin fee of 5% each month. Professionally managed by Atlas, AZ. Apply online at www.realatlas.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.