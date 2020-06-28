101 N 7TH ST 270

Amenities

Cozy & Modern Bedroom 2 Bedroom and 2.5 Bathroom Home in the Heart of Downtown Phoenix! Property features vaulted ceilings, balcony, covered patio, tile, carpet, laminate, indoor washer and & dryer, as well as Stainless steel appliances. Community highlights include gated community, community pool! Enjoy urban living close to all the amenities that the booming downtown Phoenix district has to offer....such as Chase Field, Talking Stick Arena, restaurants and much more. Verify pet policy prior to applying. Balcony/Deck Carpet Community Pool Covered Patio Gated Community Laminate Flooring Tile Flooring Vaulted Ceilings