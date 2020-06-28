All apartments in Phoenix
101 N 7TH ST 270

101 N 7th St · No Longer Available
Location

101 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85034
Booker T. Washington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/edabdd7089 ---- Cozy & Modern Bedroom 2 Bedroom and 2.5 Bathroom Home in the Heart of Downtown Phoenix! Property features vaulted ceilings, balcony, covered patio, tile, carpet, laminate, indoor washer and & dryer, as well as Stainless steel appliances. Community highlights include gated community, community pool! Enjoy urban living close to all the amenities that the booming downtown Phoenix district has to offer....such as Chase Field, Talking Stick Arena, restaurants and much more. Verify pet policy prior to applying. Balcony/Deck Carpet Community Pool Covered Patio Gated Community Laminate Flooring Tile Flooring Vaulted Ceilings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 N 7TH ST 270 have any available units?
101 N 7TH ST 270 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 N 7TH ST 270 have?
Some of 101 N 7TH ST 270's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 N 7TH ST 270 currently offering any rent specials?
101 N 7TH ST 270 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 N 7TH ST 270 pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 N 7TH ST 270 is pet friendly.
Does 101 N 7TH ST 270 offer parking?
No, 101 N 7TH ST 270 does not offer parking.
Does 101 N 7TH ST 270 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 N 7TH ST 270 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 N 7TH ST 270 have a pool?
Yes, 101 N 7TH ST 270 has a pool.
Does 101 N 7TH ST 270 have accessible units?
No, 101 N 7TH ST 270 does not have accessible units.
Does 101 N 7TH ST 270 have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 N 7TH ST 270 does not have units with dishwashers.
