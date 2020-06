Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities

GREAT CENTRAL LOCATION! THIS 3/2 IN NORTH CENTRAL PHOENIX HAS AN OPEN, BRIGHT EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINETS FOR STORAGE. THE GREAT ROOM HAS A STONE, WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE AND ALL THE BEDROOMS ARE NICE SIZED. MASTER WITH EN SUITE BATHROOM AND PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE. THE HUGE BACKYARD HAS AN RV GATE AS WELL AS A SHED FOR MORE STORAGE! HOME IS BEING FRESHLY PAINTED AND WILL BE READY FOR MOVE IN AROUND 8/5. CALL US TODAY TO VIEW, MUST SEE.