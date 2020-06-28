1007 W. Grovers Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

REMODELED 3 BEDROOM HOME - THIS IS A NO PET PROPERTY/ASSISTIVE ANIMALS ONLY. AVAILABLE TO SHOW AFTER SEPT 6TH. Nicely remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath single level home with huge open kitchen with kitchen island, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. No carpet! All waterproof wood laminate floors throughout being installed this week. Large great room with wood burning fireplace and skylights. Master bedroom has full en suite bathroom. Ceiling fans throughout. Covered patio and private backyard with desert landscaping. Two car garage with additional laundry room with washer/dryer (as is or tenant may provide their own). Monthly landscaping included in rent. Close to 101, 17 and 51 freeways, hiking/biking trails, shopping and dining. Sorry no pets/assistive animals only. Tenant pays for utilities. $1300 ref sec dep, 200 ref cleaning dep, $75 rekey fee. Tenant must provide proof of renters insurance at move in. Tenant pays additional 2.3% city rental tax monthly



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3467389)