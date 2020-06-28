All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1007 W. Grovers Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1007 W. Grovers Ave
Last updated September 9 2019 at 1:54 PM

1007 W. Grovers Ave

1007 West Grovers Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1007 West Grovers Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
REMODELED 3 BEDROOM HOME - THIS IS A NO PET PROPERTY/ASSISTIVE ANIMALS ONLY. AVAILABLE TO SHOW AFTER SEPT 6TH. Nicely remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath single level home with huge open kitchen with kitchen island, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. No carpet! All waterproof wood laminate floors throughout being installed this week. Large great room with wood burning fireplace and skylights. Master bedroom has full en suite bathroom. Ceiling fans throughout. Covered patio and private backyard with desert landscaping. Two car garage with additional laundry room with washer/dryer (as is or tenant may provide their own). Monthly landscaping included in rent. Close to 101, 17 and 51 freeways, hiking/biking trails, shopping and dining. Sorry no pets/assistive animals only. Tenant pays for utilities. $1300 ref sec dep, 200 ref cleaning dep, $75 rekey fee. Tenant must provide proof of renters insurance at move in. Tenant pays additional 2.3% city rental tax monthly

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3467389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 W. Grovers Ave have any available units?
1007 W. Grovers Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1007 W. Grovers Ave have?
Some of 1007 W. Grovers Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 W. Grovers Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1007 W. Grovers Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 W. Grovers Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1007 W. Grovers Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1007 W. Grovers Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1007 W. Grovers Ave offers parking.
Does 1007 W. Grovers Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1007 W. Grovers Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 W. Grovers Ave have a pool?
No, 1007 W. Grovers Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1007 W. Grovers Ave have accessible units?
No, 1007 W. Grovers Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 W. Grovers Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1007 W. Grovers Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Mountain Village
3333 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
The Place At Wickertree Apartments
20003 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Tides on Thomas
4815 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Esteban Park
5611 S 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College