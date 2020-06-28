All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 10049 W. Mariposa St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
10049 W. Mariposa St.
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM

10049 W. Mariposa St.

10049 West Mariposa Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10049 West Mariposa Street, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Villa de Paz

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN PHOENIX *** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1188 square feet and on a golf course lot in Phoenix. The interior features a living room with fireplace, kitchen with pantry, dining room, master bedroom with walk in closet & plant shelves, vaulted ceilings, vinyl and carpet flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hook-ups inside the garage. The exterior includes a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio,desert front yard landscaping and a large backyard.

Please call United Metro Properties for viewing instructions: 623-889-7727

Cross Streets: Camelback/99th Avenue
Directions: West on Camelback, left on 101st Ave, left on Mariposa to property

(RLNE2572946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10049 W. Mariposa St. have any available units?
10049 W. Mariposa St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10049 W. Mariposa St. have?
Some of 10049 W. Mariposa St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10049 W. Mariposa St. currently offering any rent specials?
10049 W. Mariposa St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10049 W. Mariposa St. pet-friendly?
No, 10049 W. Mariposa St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 10049 W. Mariposa St. offer parking?
Yes, 10049 W. Mariposa St. offers parking.
Does 10049 W. Mariposa St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10049 W. Mariposa St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10049 W. Mariposa St. have a pool?
No, 10049 W. Mariposa St. does not have a pool.
Does 10049 W. Mariposa St. have accessible units?
No, 10049 W. Mariposa St. does not have accessible units.
Does 10049 W. Mariposa St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10049 W. Mariposa St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mountain Park Ranch
4221 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Sonoran Flats
17249 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Belaflora
5302 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Santa Rosa
3425 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Palm Crest at Station 40
3816 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Latitude
1944 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College