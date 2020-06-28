10049 W. Mariposa St.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN PHOENIX *** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1188 square feet and on a golf course lot in Phoenix. The interior features a living room with fireplace, kitchen with pantry, dining room, master bedroom with walk in closet & plant shelves, vaulted ceilings, vinyl and carpet flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hook-ups inside the garage. The exterior includes a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio,desert front yard landscaping and a large backyard.



Please call United Metro Properties for viewing instructions: 623-889-7727



Cross Streets: Camelback/99th Avenue

Directions: West on Camelback, left on 101st Ave, left on Mariposa to property



(RLNE2572946)