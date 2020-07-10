Amenities

10042 W Illini St Available 12/01/19 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Sunset Farms is available for move in on 12-5-2019. - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Sunset Farms is available for move in on 12-5-2019. Home features stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, 42" cabinets, cabinets in the laundry room, double sinks and separate tub and shower in the master bath, and a covered patio. Property is located on a corner lot and is close to schools, shopping, the park, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.3% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com. For additional information contact Lanie at 602-410-5085.



No Cats Allowed



