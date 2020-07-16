10020 W Wood Street

10020 West Wood Street, Phoenix, AZ 85353 Sunset Farms
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
ceiling fan
fireplace
This home is ready for move in. A real comfortable and clean home. Bay windrow in master bedroom. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Kitchen with black appliances, inside laundry room with washer and dryer. Close to shopping center and L.A Fitness stdio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
