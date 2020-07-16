All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10020 W Wood Street

10020 West Wood Street · No Longer Available
Location

10020 West Wood Street, Phoenix, AZ 85353
Sunset Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
This home is ready for move in. A real comfortable and clean home. Bay windrow in master bedroom. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Kitchen with black appliances, inside laundry room with washer and dryer. Close to shopping center and L.A Fitness stdio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10020 W Wood Street have any available units?
10020 W Wood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10020 W Wood Street have?
Some of 10020 W Wood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10020 W Wood Street currently offering any rent specials?
10020 W Wood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10020 W Wood Street pet-friendly?
No, 10020 W Wood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 10020 W Wood Street offer parking?
No, 10020 W Wood Street does not offer parking.
Does 10020 W Wood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10020 W Wood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10020 W Wood Street have a pool?
No, 10020 W Wood Street does not have a pool.
Does 10020 W Wood Street have accessible units?
No, 10020 W Wood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10020 W Wood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10020 W Wood Street has units with dishwashers.
