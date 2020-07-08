All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
1002 W SOLANO Drive
Last updated May 17 2020 at 12:28 PM

1002 W SOLANO Drive

1002 West Solano Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1002 West Solano Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Sunview Estates

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Huge corner lot with mature shade trees and fruit trees. Plenty of room for gardening and outdoor fun. Rambling ranch style home was gutted and remodeled floor to ceiling. Kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel, gas appliances and 18'' travertine tile floors. Living and dining rooms boast hewn dark wood floors, french doors, large corner windows give very open feeling. Solar panels generate almost TOTAL ENERGY use for entire year. Pay for only small amount of usage during the summer months. (See electrical usage spreadsheet in documents tab) Lawn service included in lease. Flood irrigation service included in lease. Be sure to click on the video link in the photo section.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 W SOLANO Drive have any available units?
1002 W SOLANO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1002 W SOLANO Drive have?
Some of 1002 W SOLANO Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 W SOLANO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1002 W SOLANO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 W SOLANO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1002 W SOLANO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1002 W SOLANO Drive offer parking?
No, 1002 W SOLANO Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1002 W SOLANO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1002 W SOLANO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 W SOLANO Drive have a pool?
No, 1002 W SOLANO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1002 W SOLANO Drive have accessible units?
No, 1002 W SOLANO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 W SOLANO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1002 W SOLANO Drive has units with dishwashers.

