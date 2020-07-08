1002 W SOLANO Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Huge corner lot with mature shade trees and fruit trees. Plenty of room for gardening and outdoor fun. Rambling ranch style home was gutted and remodeled floor to ceiling. Kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel, gas appliances and 18'' travertine tile floors. Living and dining rooms boast hewn dark wood floors, french doors, large corner windows give very open feeling. Solar panels generate almost TOTAL ENERGY use for entire year. Pay for only small amount of usage during the summer months. (See electrical usage spreadsheet in documents tab) Lawn service included in lease. Flood irrigation service included in lease. Be sure to click on the video link in the photo section.