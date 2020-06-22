1002 E OSBORN Road

Amenities
It's all about location! This urban, gated, central Phoenix condo enjoys easy access to I-10 and SR-51. Nestled directly across from the beautiful greens of the Phoenix Country Club, this tastefully updated home has a private, corner location, with only one neighbor below and one beside. This one bed/one bath home features hard wood-finish flooring, and updated kitchen and cabinetry. Large bedroom, with a giant walk in closet, featuring custom cabinetry for storage. The home includes one covered parking space, as well as private storage. Because electricity, water/sewer and trash are covered for a flat $100 per month, this is an incredible value that won't last long! Schedule your viewing today!