All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1002 E OSBORN Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1002 E OSBORN Road
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

1002 E OSBORN Road

1002 East Osborn Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1002 East Osborn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
It's all about location! This urban, gated, central Phoenix condo enjoys easy access to I-10 and SR-51. Nestled directly across from the beautiful greens of the Phoenix Country Club, this tastefully updated home has a private, corner location, with only one neighbor below and one beside. This one bed/one bath home features hard wood-finish flooring, and updated kitchen and cabinetry. Large bedroom, with a giant walk in closet, featuring custom cabinetry for storage. The home includes one covered parking space, as well as private storage. Because electricity, water/sewer and trash are covered for a flat $100 per month, this is an incredible value that won't last long! Schedule your viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 E OSBORN Road have any available units?
1002 E OSBORN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1002 E OSBORN Road have?
Some of 1002 E OSBORN Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 E OSBORN Road currently offering any rent specials?
1002 E OSBORN Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 E OSBORN Road pet-friendly?
No, 1002 E OSBORN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1002 E OSBORN Road offer parking?
Yes, 1002 E OSBORN Road does offer parking.
Does 1002 E OSBORN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1002 E OSBORN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 E OSBORN Road have a pool?
No, 1002 E OSBORN Road does not have a pool.
Does 1002 E OSBORN Road have accessible units?
No, 1002 E OSBORN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 E OSBORN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1002 E OSBORN Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crestone at Shadow Mountain
3033 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Sterling Point
3802 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
West Town Court
8400 W Virginia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Centra Midtown Phoenix
3601 N. Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Brookfield Terrace
6545 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Cactus Forty-2
4242 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Oakdale Townhome Apartments
2302 N 27th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Osborn Place
1414 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College