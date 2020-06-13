10012 W. Marguerite Ave.

Amenities
This beautiful home features an elegant kitchen with dark wood cabinetry, large spacious island, nice lighting and open concept living area. The master bedroom is downstairs and includes a grand master bathroom with double sinks, separate bath & tub and a walk-in closet. Over 2,100 sq ft of living space and backyard will have brand new landscaping. It is a Must See! NO PETS PLEASE.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com
Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.