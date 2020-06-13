All apartments in Phoenix
10012 W. Marguerite Ave.

10012 West Marguerte Avenue · (602) 368-5730
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10012 West Marguerte Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85353
Farmington Glen

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2173 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This beautiful home features an elegant kitchen with dark wood cabinetry, large spacious island, nice lighting and open concept living area. The master bedroom is downstairs and includes a grand master bathroom with double sinks, separate bath & tub and a walk-in closet. Over 2,100 sq ft of living space and backyard will have brand new landscaping. It is a Must See! NO PETS PLEASE.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10012 W. Marguerite Ave. have any available units?
10012 W. Marguerite Ave. has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 10012 W. Marguerite Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
10012 W. Marguerite Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10012 W. Marguerite Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 10012 W. Marguerite Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 10012 W. Marguerite Ave. offer parking?
No, 10012 W. Marguerite Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 10012 W. Marguerite Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10012 W. Marguerite Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10012 W. Marguerite Ave. have a pool?
No, 10012 W. Marguerite Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 10012 W. Marguerite Ave. have accessible units?
No, 10012 W. Marguerite Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 10012 W. Marguerite Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10012 W. Marguerite Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10012 W. Marguerite Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10012 W. Marguerite Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
