kachina village
61 Apartments for rent in Kachina Village, AZ📍
1 Unit Available
2478 Keams Canyon Trail
2478 Keams Canyon Trl, Kachina Village, AZ
Studio
$1,200
500 sqft
Gorgeous Kachina Rental - Studio with 1 Bathroom and Loft, Sleeps 4, Approx. 500 Sq. Ft.
1 Unit Available
2278 Chof Trail
2278 Chof Trail, Kachina Village, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1900 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom home in Kachina Village - Great split level 4 bedroom home with fenced back yard, 2 car garage. Beautiful kitchen, Stainless appliances, double oven,wood floors throughout the living area, central air conditioning.
1 Unit Available
2779 Tolani Trail
2779 Tolani Trail, Kachina Village, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1070 sqft
Cabin type home in the woods, Huge treed lot, private setting.nice decks overlooking canyon'Sorry, no pets, no students
Results within 5 miles of Kachina Village
Bow and Arrow Acres
27 Units Available
The Place At Forest Ridge Apartments
3720 S Yaqui Dr, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
$995
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
903 sqft
Furnished homes with a patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Bike storage available. Residents get access to a racquetball court, playground, and grill area. Close to Northern Arizona University. Near Walnut Canyon National Monument.
1 Unit Available
3425 W Picket Line
3425 W Picket Line, Coconino County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
1400 sqft
Available 09/09/20 SERENE FLAGSTAFF GETAWAY - BRAND NEW! - Property Id: 274593 Looking for 3-6 month furnished lease! This beautiful NEW property is ready to rent!! Flagstaff Ranch is where this coveted and exclusive property is located with
Bennett Estates
1 Unit Available
4029 S Nicholas
4029 South Nicholas Street, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1567 sqft
4029 S Nicholas Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Home within Aspen Trails- New Carpet, New Paint, New Lighting - RENT WAS JUST REDUCED! This home is located at 4029 S. Nicholas Street.
Universtiy Heights
1 Unit Available
3200 S Litzler Drive #20-227
3200 South Litzler Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
859 sqft
3200 S Litzler Drive #20-227 Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom Condo At The Village. Price reduced to $1,300.00! - This 2 bedrooms 2 bath unit in the Village has granite counters with upgrades. The complex has an onsite laundry facility and a clubhouse.
Bow and Arrow Acres
1 Unit Available
3720 S Walapai Drive - Unit 2
3720 Walapai Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1000 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom home - Cute 2 bedroom unit with town home style backyard. 2 car garage. Fireplace. Bus route is in proximity. Also in proximity to both the CCC and NAU campuses. Unit was fully remodeled 2 years ago and shows well.
1 Unit Available
3990 South Holland Road
3990 South Holland Road, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3/2/2 Home near NAU and DeMiguel. $2,300/month. - Property Id: 75635 Close to NAU!! Great single-family home built right on Urban Trail. Very quiet and private. Easy access to Wal-Mart, NAU, and Flagstaff FUTS Trail System.
Universtiy Heights
1 Unit Available
3060 S Walkup Dr
3060 South Walkup Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2641 sqft
Well-maintained two-story, Tudor-style home in University Heights. Home is full of light with many windows and glass doors. It has 3BR and 3Bath (two with showers) and a study/office. Living room has a wood stove and opens to the dining room.
Pinacle Pines
1 Unit Available
1021 E Sterling Ln
1021 East Sterling Lane, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2100 sqft
Beautiful 3bd/2.5ba Pinnacle Pines town home. This home is a spacious 2100 sq ft with vaulted ceilings as you enter the home, a spacious and open living and kitchen space, large bedrooms and spectacular master bedroom and bath.
1 Unit Available
1390 W Melissa Dr
1390 West Melissa Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2971 sqft
4 bath, 3.5 bath with an office in University Heights. Large living room, 2nd living room or sitting area, 2 master suites, fireplace, large covered patio, large open yard, 2 car garage. Security deposit: $2,700.
Pinacle Pines
1 Unit Available
3079 S Hannah Lane
3079 South Hannah Lane, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2453 sqft
Located in the highly desirable Pinnacle Pines neighborhood, this luxury townhome is an end unit backing HOA dedicated natural space.
Ponderosa Trails
1 Unit Available
406 W Old Territory Trail
406 West Old Territory Trail, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1512 sqft
Nice 3 bed 2 bath with 2 car garage,
1 Unit Available
3451 S Debbie Street
3451 South Debbie Street, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1506 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3451 S Debbie Street in Flagstaff. View photos, descriptions and more!
Ponderosa Trails
1 Unit Available
6037 S. Amethyst Rd. - 6037
6037 South Amethyst Road, Flagstaff, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2865 sqft
FOR SALE or LEASE: Listed on the PHX MLS #6081867 For $659,000.00 This Ponderosa Trails home has a view from your kitchen table or back patio of the "The San Francisco Peaks".
Ponderosa Trails
1 Unit Available
533 W. Nugget Trail
533 West Nugget Trail, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1920 sqft
533 W.
Results within 10 miles of Kachina Village
Switzer Ridge
4 Units Available
ReNew Flagstaff
1105 E Ponderosa Pkwy, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
797 sqft
Air-conditioning in apartments. Utilities included in rent. Round-the-clock maintenance. Dog park available. Handicapped-accessible complex boasts a playground, sauna, gym and courtyard. Laundry facility on site. Two miles from downtown Flagstaff.
16 Units Available
Timberline Place
4343 E Soliere Ave, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,415
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1275 sqft
Luxury apartments with a cozy feel, including fireplace and private patio. Views of the lake and city. Amenities such as 24-hour gym, sauna, TV lounge and basketball court.
1 Unit Available
Blk. Mtn. Lofts
1718 North Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1293 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
South Side
23 Units Available
Village at Aspen Place
601 E Piccadilly, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,824
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1322 sqft
Located in the Historic Flagstaff District. A resort-style home with walk-out patios, stainless steel appliances, and vaulted ceilings. Onsite amenities include a bike and ski repair shop, pet washing station, attached parking garage, and more.
12 Units Available
Aspen Leaf
1515 S Yale St, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
860 sqft
Great location near NAU with restaurants and shopping nearby. Community has a clothing care center, fitness facility, video library and courtyard. It also features guest parking and a BBQ area.
1 Unit Available
University West
1830 S Milton Rd, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Northern Arizona University and Flagstaff Urban Trails System. Apartments have vinyl flooring, dishwasher and ceiling fans. Community has horseshoe, emergency maintenance, clubhouse and bike racks.
Pine Knoll
1 Unit Available
33 S. Pine Circle
33 South Pine Circle, Flagstaff, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
Fantastic 4 bedroom/ 2.5 Bathroom! Coming Early August! - Available Early August 2020! Gorgeous, well appointed 4 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom.
