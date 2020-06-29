All apartments in Peoria
8438 West Echo Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8438 West Echo Lane

8438 West Echo Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8438 West Echo Lane, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming remodeled brick home with newer stainless steel kitchen appliances, kitchen sink, and granite counter/breakfast bar with stone backsplash, wood laminate in living room, tile throughout other living areas and carpet in all bedrooms. Low maintenance landscaped front and large backyard with covered patio perfect for entertaining. Also side RV gate opens to a large corner lot, huge back yard. This house located at 8438 W Echo Ln Ave in Peoria is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* *Monthly city tax 1.8%* Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8438 West Echo Lane have any available units?
8438 West Echo Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8438 West Echo Lane have?
Some of 8438 West Echo Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8438 West Echo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8438 West Echo Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8438 West Echo Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8438 West Echo Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8438 West Echo Lane offer parking?
No, 8438 West Echo Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8438 West Echo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8438 West Echo Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8438 West Echo Lane have a pool?
No, 8438 West Echo Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8438 West Echo Lane have accessible units?
No, 8438 West Echo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8438 West Echo Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8438 West Echo Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
