8438 West Echo Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming remodeled brick home with newer stainless steel kitchen appliances, kitchen sink, and granite counter/breakfast bar with stone backsplash, wood laminate in living room, tile throughout other living areas and carpet in all bedrooms. Low maintenance landscaped front and large backyard with covered patio perfect for entertaining. Also side RV gate opens to a large corner lot, huge back yard. This house located at 8438 W Echo Ln Ave in Peoria is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* *Monthly city tax 1.8%* Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.